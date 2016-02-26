Durand-Hedden offers taste of history at annual open hearth cooking demonstration

Deborah Peterson demonstrating open-hearth cooking in 2014.

2 Responses to "Deborah Peterson"

  1. Margaret J. Cushing   February 5, 2017 at 12:56 pm

    Would like to know about Deborah Peterson’s availability to demonstrate open hearth cooking in a 1740’s Saltbox style house on the National Register in Roxbury Township NJ. Would also be interested in what she charges for her demonstrations.

    • Editor   February 5, 2017 at 3:38 pm

      Hi Margaret,
      If you would like to contact me at newsrecord@thelocalsource.com, I can put you in touch with someone at Durand-Hedden who can answer these questions for you.
      All the best, Yael K., managing editor

