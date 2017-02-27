CBI to host two ‘Lunch & Learn’ events in March

MILLBURN, NJ — Congregation B’nai Israel will hold two “Lunch & Learn” events this march.

On Thursday, March 9, CBI will screen “Denial,” in which acclaimed writer and historian Deborah Lipstadt, played by Rachel Weisz, must battle for historical truth to prove the Holocaust actually occurred when David Irving, a renowned denier, sues her for libel.

Then, on Thursday, March 16, gain a novel perspective with Hirschhorn speaker, artist, curator and art lecturer Sheryl Intrator Urman as she discusses “Egyptian Art: Insights for the Seders.” See how the haggadah may refer to some Egyptian beliefs. Urman will also point out some special correlations to Passover from the Book of the Dead.

Lunch at CBI is from Rye Deli; contact Lois at 973-533-1809 to place your lunch order by the Wednesday afternoon preceding the program. You may pay at the door. RSVP, even if you are not having lunch, is required. In case of inclement weather, call the temple 973-379-3811. CBI is located at 160 Millburn Ave., Millburn.