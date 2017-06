This slideshow requires JavaScript.

LIVINGSTON, NJ — An Evening of Laughter took place June 6 at Temple Bnai Abraham in Livingston, where more than 300 people came out to support JFS of MetroWest, celebrate the 20th anniversary of Rachel Coalition, the domestic violence division of JFS, and honor Andrea and Bryan Bier of West Orange and Lisa and Erik Lindauer of Short Hills for their efforts on behalf of JFS and Rachel Coalition.