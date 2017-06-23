Cong. B’nai Israel holds ‘Lunch & Learn’ events

MILLBURN, NJ — Congregation B’nai Israel, located at 160 Millburn Ave. in Millburn, will continue “Lunch & Learn,” it’s adult education forum during July. Held on Thursday, the lunch begins at 12:30 p.m. and the program at 1 p.m.

Author E. Betty Levin presents a reading from her memoir, “Becoming Betty,” on July 6. Left motherless at birth, Levin was raised by her loving Tante Surrel and reintroduced to her family when her father married Evelyn, her overprotective stepmother. Spanning 90 years, “Becoming Betty” chronicles the remarkable journey of a resilient, creative humanist.

Come see what all the fuss is about as CBI screens the multi-award winning musical film “La La Land” on July 20. “La La Land” is an American romantic musical comedy-drama starring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone as a musician and an aspiring actress who meet and fall in love in Los Angeles.

Fore more information and to RSVP, contact Lois at 973-533-1809.