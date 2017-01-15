Spiritual drumming workshops

MONTCLAIR, NJ — Richard Reiter has led a spiritual drumming workshop since 1999, sponsored by Montclair’s Outpost in the Burbs. The response continues to be so positive that the Outpost has scheduled another four sessions for 2017 on Sundays, Feb. 26, March 26, April 30 and May 21, all from 3:15 to 5:15 p.m. Adults and mature teenagers are invited. Admission is charged; refreshments are provided.

The Outpost is a nonprofit, interfaith, adult community outreach organization that sponsors many concerts and community service activities. The workshop meets at the First Congregational Church, 40 South Fullerton Ave. in Montclair. For more information, call 973-744-6560 or visit www.outpostintheburbs.org.