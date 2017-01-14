Networking luncheon for business owners

MONTCLAIR, NJ — The MetroEast Region of the New Jersey Association of Women Business Owners is hosting its monthly networking luncheon Thursday, Jan. 19, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Greek Taverna, 292 Bloomfield Ave. in Montclair. The topic for this event is “New Year’s Solutions to Get Business Booming,” presented by personal development coach Laura Graziano.

Graziano’s presentation will help business owners focus on finding solutions to invigorate business growth. This presentation is intended to inspire and motivate attendees to look for new ways to revitalize their business, set achievable goals, overcome challenges and jumpstart their success as they begin the new year.

Attendees will also have plenty of time for 30-second intros, exchange of business cards and networking over a Greek lunch. Space is limited. Advance registration is recommended; admission is charged. To register, go to www.njawbo.org/event/MetroEast-2017-1-19.