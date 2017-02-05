‘Presidents Day for Kids’ with the Montclair History Center

MONTCLAIR, NJ — On Monday, Feb. 20, from 10 a.m. to noon, the Montclair History Center, formerly the Montclair Historical Society, will host a “Presidents Day for Kids” at the Crane House and Historic YWCA. Through hands-on activities and crafts, children will discover how past presidents, their wives and their children lived. Activities include an interactive timeline with artifacts, making a log cabin, playacting George Washington’s “rules of civility” by the hearth fire, weaving, making your own money and a “Symbols of Our Country” scavenger hunt.

Admission is charged. Call 973-744-1796 or send an email to mail@montclairhistorical.org to reserve a place by Wednesday, Feb. 15. This event, held at 110 Orange Road in Montclair, is appropriate for children ages 6 to 10.

The Montclair History Center is an independent not-for-profit organization that has been dedicated to preserving, sharing and educating others about Montclair’s history since 1965. To become a member or for additional information, visit www.montclairhistory.org or contact the Montclair History Center at 973-744-1796 or mail@montclairhistorical.org.