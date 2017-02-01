Eyewitness to history: the African-American experience

MONTCLAIR, NJ — On Sunday, Feb. 19, from 1 to 4 p.m., explore 200 years of black history in Montclair and New Jersey through rare firsthand accounts, and primary and secondary source documents.

Artifacts include a bill of sale for an enslaved person in the household, an 1800s newspaper, an 1840s New York Knickerbocker magazine, census data, personal letters, oral histories, and mid-century Jet and Ebony magazines. These artifacts provide a springboard for discussion about race both in the past and today.

Tours are on the hour, with the last tour beginning at 3 p.m. Admission is charged for non-members. The program takes place at the Crane House and Historic YWCA, 110 Orange Road, Montclair.

The Montclair History Center, formerly the Montclair Historical Society, is an independent not-for-profit organization that has been dedicated to preserving, sharing, and educating others about Montclair’s history since 1965. To become a member, or for additional information, visit www.montclairhistory.org or contact the Montclair History Center at 973-744-1796 or mail@montclairhistorical.org.