Networking luncheon for business owners

MONTCLAIR, NJ — The MetroEast Region of the New Jersey Association of Women Business Owners is hosting its monthly Networking Luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16, at the Greek Taverna, 292 Bloomfield Ave. in Montclair. The focus of this event is an attendee show and tell, where the business owners in the room will have a minute or two to introduce themselves, explain what they do, show a product sample and hand out marketing information so that, by the end of the event, everyone will know each other better. This activity is designed to initiate relationship building between business owners.

Attendees will also have plenty of time for exchange of business cards and networking over a Greek lunch. Space is limited; register and pay in advance. To register, visit www.njawbo.org/event/MetroEast-2017-2-16.