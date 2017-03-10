County parks system earns three awards

WEST ORANGE / MONTCLAIR, NJ — The Essex County Parks System received three awards from the New Jersey Recreation and Parks Association on March 7. The African Adventure Giraffe Exhibit and Savanna Cafe at Turtle Back Zoo in West Orange and the Essex County Glenfield Park Playground in Montclair were given the Excellence in Design Award. The South Mountain Reservation Family Campout was given the Excellence in Special Event Programming Award. From left are Parks Director Dan Salvante, Parks Foundation Chairman Louis LaSalle, County Executive Joseph DiVincenzo Jr. and Parks Deputy Director Kate Hartwyk.