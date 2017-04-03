Tours of the historic Montclair houses

MONTCLAIR, NJ — On Sunday, April 23, from 1 to 4 p.m., get to know all of the Montclair History Center’s historic houses in one afternoon. Discover the people whose “many voices” and life stories shaped the community, and travel through the ages with the Crane House and Historic YWCA.

Hear about the evolution of our young country from New Jersey’s point of view, and learn of a unique story set during a time when the nation was embroiled in the civil rights movement. Visit the community farm to learn more about Montclair’s agricultural past, and don’t forget to say hello to the happy brood of chickens.

Your visit then continues to the elegant Shultz House, an amazing, fully-intact time capsule that takes you away to life in the early 20th century. A home chock-full of original character, visitors can linger in a classic library full of vintage science instruments, admire Delft handiwork imported from the Netherlands and marvel at the beautifully crafted woodwork.

Tours of the Crane House & Historic YWCA, 30 North Mountain Ave. in Montclair, are on the hour, with the last tour beginning at 3 p.m. Tours of the Shultz House, 110 Orange Road in Montclair, are on the half hour, with the last tour beginning at 3:30 p.m. Admission is charged; though members get in for free.

The Montclair History Center, formerly the Montclair Historical Society, is an independent not-for-profit organization that has been dedicated to preserving, sharing and educating others about Montclair’s history since 1965. For additional information, visit www.montclairhistory.org, or contact the Montclair History Center at 973-744-1796 or mail@montclairhistorical.org.