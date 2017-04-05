Walking tour of Rosedale Cemetery in Montclair

MONTCLAIR, NJ — Rosedale Cemetery was founded more than 150 years ago, marking a change in the way Americans buried their deceased. The five acres of parklike grounds tell fascinating stories of the people who shaped our history, the evolution of cemeteries and monuments, and the secret language of grave imagery and decoration.

Executive Director Jane Eliasof and Manager of Audience Engagement Angelica Diggs will lead a tour of the cemetery on Sunday, April 30, at 1:30 p.m.; this tour explores a different section of Rosedale than the area explored in the fall 2016 tour.

Admission is charged; register in advance by sending a note to mail@montclairhistorical.org or calling 973-744-1796. The tour begins at the Rosedale Chapel for a brief introduction at 408 Orange Road, Montclair. Carpooling is suggested due to limited parking on site.

The Montclair History Center, formerly the Montclair Historical Society, is an independent not-for-profit organization that has been dedicated to preserving, sharing and educating others about Montclair’s history since 1965. For additional information, visit www.montclairhistory.org, or contact the Montclair History Center at 973-744-1796 or mail@montclairhistorical.org.