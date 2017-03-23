Montclair Cobras Seventh Grade boys’ basketball program enjoys successful season

MONTCLAIR, NJ – The Montclair Cobras Seventh Grade boys’ basketball program enjoyed a successful season this winter.

The players practice together and are split into two squads for games.

The White squad won its division championship at Hoop Heaven in Whippany, while the Blue squad made it to the Wayne PAL Seventh Grade finals. The Blue squad battled through a 12-team bracket, but lost in the finals, 50-46, to an undefeated Montville team.

Both teams struggled early in the season, but showed great perseverance and character in finishing the season strong.

Roster:

Solomon Brennan

August Carlson

Jesse Flanagan

Cole Foster

Marcos Gutierrez

Elijah Halley

Ty Hillman

Ben Horrigan

Konrad Miklaszewski

Jackson Nicholson

Seamus Podwoski

Robert Reifenberg

Charlie Schmitt

Simon Skerry

Jackson Somerstein

Jonathan Spruill

Aidan Wigdor