Montclair Cobras Seventh Grade boys’ basketball program enjoys successful season

MONTCLAIR, NJ – The Montclair Cobras Seventh Grade boys’ basketball program enjoyed a successful season this winter.
The players practice together and are split into two squads for games.
The White squad won its division championship at Hoop Heaven in Whippany, while the Blue squad made it to the Wayne PAL Seventh Grade finals. The Blue squad battled through a 12-team bracket, but lost in the finals, 50-46, to an undefeated Montville team.
Both teams struggled early in the season, but showed great perseverance and character in finishing the season strong.
Roster:
Solomon Brennan
August Carlson
Jesse Flanagan
Cole Foster
Marcos Gutierrez
Elijah Halley
Ty Hillman
Ben Horrigan
Konrad Miklaszewski
Jackson Nicholson
Seamus Podwoski
Robert Reifenberg
Charlie Schmitt
Simon Skerry
Jackson Somerstein
Jonathan Spruill
Aidan Wigdor