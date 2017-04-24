Celebrating 90 years of May bloom

MONTCLAIR, NJ — The trustees of the Presby Memorial Iris Gardens invite the public to celebrate its 90th anniversary this May. Come enjoy this living art known as the “Rainbow on the Hill.”

“The Presby Memorial Iris Gardens again welcomes spring with its landmark display of blooms,” board President Nancy Skjei-Lawes said in a press release. “This year the Walther House living room will host an art exhibition showcasing works by contemporary American impressionist Lisa Palombo. It will be a beautiful display of her colorful artwork. In addition, in honor of the 90th anniversary, we return to offering lemonade and cookies on the front porch weekend afternoons during bloom season.”

The gardens were established in 1927 to honor Frank H. Presby, beloved Montclair resident. Presby was passionately involved in improving Montclair’s parks and recreation areas and was an early trustee of the Montclair Art Museum. An avid horticulturalist and founding member of the American Iris Society, Presby loved irises and so it was an iris garden chosen to memorialize his life.

Throughout May, the gardens will host a series of special events. For more information, call 973-783-5974 or visit www.presbyirisgardens.org. The gardens are located at 474 Upper Mountain Ave. in Montclair and are open daily from dawn until dusk.