View award-winning documentary on race

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Award-winning filmmakers Hafiz Farid of Montclair and Shelley Grodner Seidenstein of Verona in partnership with Mitch and Barbara Burgess of the Inkosi Cafe in South Orange will screen the powerful, award-winning documentary film “The Presumption of Guilt: Race, Class, and Crime in America” at the cafe, 251 Irvington Ave. in South Orange, on Saturday, July 29, at 8 p.m.

Admission is free; reserve your seat by calling the cafe at 973-327-4851 or sending an email to inkosicafe@gmail.com.

The film is based on Harvard law professor Charles Ogletree’s accomplished book, “The Presumption of Guilt: The Arrest of Henry Louis Gates Jr. and Race, Class, and Crime in America.” Featured in the film are Ogletree, Maya Angelou, Alan Dershowitz, Terrie M. Williams, Anita Hill, Tim Wise, Michelle Alexander, Lawrence Watson, Richard L. Taylor, Rev. Reginald Jackson, Larry Hamm and Rev. Eugene Rivers.