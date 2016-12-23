NJ Transit collects toys for needy children

NEWARK, NJ — NJ Transit and its executive director, Steven Santoro, helped collect toys for underprivileged children at one of the agency’s facilities.

For several weeks, NJ Transit employees collected the items for children as part of the annual “Toys for Kids” drive. This year, 130 donated toys were collected at seven NJ Transit facilities throughout the state.

During the last several years, NJ Transit personnel have contributed hundreds of toys, which are then distributed to four community-based charitable organizations throughout the state, including Tri-City People’s Corporation, Isaiah House, The Urban League of Essex County and The Salvation Army of Camden. The U.S. Marine Corps’ Toys for Tots Campaign also kept a collection box at an NJ Transit facility.