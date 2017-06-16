Bank participates in Latino Junior Achievement Day

NEWARK, NJ — Three representatives from Regal Bank volunteered at Junior Achievement of New Jersey’s Latino Day on May 25 at First Avenue School in Newark. In addition to volunteers from other organizations, the Regal Bank volunteers worked to inspire and prepare 675 elementary students to dream big and reach their full potential. Emphasis was placed on financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship.

Luke de Araujo, vice president of compliance; Vanessa Nesheiwat, operations manager; and Zoraida Duran, compliance specialist, volunteered their time and energy on behalf of Regal Bank in support of the community. De Araujo also helped to coordinate the event.

There was extensive positive feedback from students, teachers and volunteers.

“This is tiring, but very rewarding. I definitely appreciate teachers more after today,” De Araujo said following the event.

“The entire day was educationally heartwarming. My volunteers were so engaged with the kids,” second-grade teacher Lisa Battles said.

“The volunteers are playing fun games and they are so awesome. I want to be just like them,” fourth-grade student Karla said.