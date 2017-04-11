NORTH CALDWELL, NJ — The David Harris 2017 Invitational Golf Tournament benefits the Give the Kids Hope Foundation and will be Monday, May 15, with registration beginning at 9:30 a.m. at the Green Brook Country Club, 100 Greenbrook Road in North Caldwell. Proceeds will be used to rejuvenate the outdoor recreation area at Camp Hope in West Milford with a new fire pit and landscaping where the children play volleyball and other outdoor activities, and support scholarships for children to attend Turtle Back Zoo in West Orange.

For information and to register, visit www.GiveTheKidsHope.org. Participants in these events can receive admission discounts to Turtle Back Zoo, Codey Arena and the miniGOLF Safari in West Orange. The reduced admission is available on event days and participants must bring their race bib or proof of registration to receive the discount.