Seton Hall – Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine names founding chairs

NUTLEY / CLIFTON / SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The founding chairs of the clinical departments of the new Seton Hall-Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine have been named. Chosen by a search committee comprised of eight physician leaders, the candidates were selected from an applicant pool notable for its breadth and depth of clinical experience and scholarship, keen interest in education and a commitment to the school’s mission.

In all, 19 chairs were named, each charged with heading a different aspect of medical education within the School of Medicine, such as emergency medicine, pediatrics, family medicine, surgery, cardiology, oncology, psychiatry and behavioral health, radiology and anesthesiology.

As the founding chairs of their respective departments, those chosen will have a significant role in the development of the School of Medicine, its curriculum and in the educational experience ultimately delivered to students.

“As we move toward our first class of students, I see before me a team of consummate experts, assembled, poised and ready to fundamentally change the way health care is both taught and delivered in the United States,” Dr. Bonita Stanton, founding dean of the Seton Hall – Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine, said in a press release. “I am thrilled by their medical expertise and moved by their demonstrated commitment to healing. But most of all, I look forward to building a new paradigm in medical education with our founding chairs.”

The first formal meeting of the founding chairs was held April 7, 2017. The doctors newly appointed as department chairs are Brian Eric Benson for otolaryngology, Stephen R. Colen for plastic and reconstructive surgery, Joseph Feldman for emergency medicine, Andre Goy for oncology, Laurie Jacobs for internal medicine, Steven W. Kairys for pediatrics, Martin S. Karpeh Jr. for surgery Michael Aloysius Kelly for orthopedic surgery, Ciaran M. Mannion for pathology, Mark Gorden Martens for obstetrics and gynecology, Joseph Parrillo for cardiology, Sean Donovan Pierce for radiology, Patrick Roth for neurosurgery, Michael Eric Rosenberg for ophthalmology, Mark Dennis Schlesinger for anesthesiology, Roman Solhkhah for psychiatry and behavioral health, Michael D. Stifelman for urology, Florian P. Thomas for neurology and Robin O. Winter for family medicine.