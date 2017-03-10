County to host spring and summer camps for children

WEST ORANGE / ROSELAND, NJ — Essex County invites children of all ages to participate in spring and summer camp opportunities at Turtle Back Zoo, Codey Arena and the Essex County Environmental Center. These affordable programs provide the campers with a fun and enriching experience while school is on recess.

Turtle Back Zoo

Turtle Back Zoo has several weeklong camp adventures that will introduce children to the extraordinary world of animals, nature and science.

The weeklong Spring Break Mini-Camp is from Monday, April 10, to Friday, April 14, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Students can enjoy their break from school and get wild at the zoo. A camp day includes hands-on scientific experiments, teacher-led lessons, behind-the-scenes experiences, up-close animal encounters, fun crafts and, of course, time in the zoo. Attend for one day or all week.

The Zoo Summer Camp is available for children ages 5 to 14. Campers will enjoy age-appropriate themed camps that include hands-on scientific inquiry, teacher-led lessons, behind-the-scenes experiences, up-close animal encounters, and fun crafts and activities. Online registration opens to Zoological Society members on March 18. Registration for the general public will open two weeks later.

To learn more about these programs or to register, visit www.turtlebackzoo.com/zoo-camp/. Turtle Back Zoo is located at 560 Northfield Ave. in West Orange.

Environmental Center

The Essex County Environmental Center is offering Nature Explorers spring and summer camps for children in pre-school through grade five.

The Nature Explorers Spring Camp is a three-day program for children in grades two through five. Children will have the opportunity to explore the nearby environment with an experienced educator/naturalist to help restore the bond between children and nature. The sessions are scheduled for Tuesday, April 11, through Thursday, April 13, from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Come for all three days, or just one or two.

The Nature Explorers Summer Camp is a one-week program for children in pre-kindergarten through grade four. Students will explore woodland and river habitats for insects, birds, amphibians, Lenape life and much more. Children can sign up for one or two weeks per grade level. Sessions for children in pre-kindergarten and kindergarten will be held July 10 through 14 and July 17 through 21 from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. each day. Sessions for children in grades one and two will be held July 24 through 28 and July 31 through Aug. 4 from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. each day. Sessions for children in grades three and four will be held Aug. 7 through 11 and Aug. 14 through 18 from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. each day.

A minimum number of participants, advance registration and payment are required. For information, call the Environmental Center at 973-228-8776. The Essex County Environmental Center is located at 621B Eagle Rock Ave. in Roseland.

Codey Arena

Codey Arena has sessions of its Learn to Skate camps available for young skaters.

Learn to Skate classes start the week of Tuesday, March 21, and last for eight weeks. Sessions are offered once a week: Tuesdays at 4:30 p.m., Fridays at 4:30 p.m. or Saturdays at 11:15 a.m. All classes are 30 minutes long followed by free admission to a public skating session for those enrolled in the classes.

For information about the program and associated fees, call the arena at 973-731-3828. Codey Arena is located at 560 Northfield Ave. in West Orange.