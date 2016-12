WHIPPANY, NJ — Evoking the sights and sounds of urban life through music, the Hanover Wind Symphony recently presented a concert, “A Night in the Big City,” at Memorial Junior School, 61 Highland Ave. in Whippany.

For further information about the Hanover Wind Symphony, and about upcoming concerts, including the “Christmas Presence IX” concert on Dec. 11 at 3 p.m., at Our Lady of Mercy R.C. Church in Whippany, visit www.hanoverwinds.org.