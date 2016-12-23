South Orange to hold free rabies vaccination clinic for dogs and cats

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The South Orange Health Department will hold a free rabies vaccination clinic for dogs and cats on Saturday, Jan. 21, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the South Orange Rescue Squad building, 62 Sloan St. in South Orange.

Your dog or cat must have their rabies vaccination updated if it expires prior to Nov. 1, 2017. Check the application renewal form to see the rabies expiration date on file. First time vaccinations will provide immunity for one year beginning 30 days after the vaccination. All other animals will receive immunity for three years. A licensed veterinarian will administer the vaccine.

All dogs must be leashed and cats must be in carriers.

Bring the renewal application with you. Animal Licenses can be purchased at the clinic; the tag will be mailed to you.

For more information, call the South Orange Health Department at 973-378-7715, ext. 7711.