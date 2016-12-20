SOPAC to receive $10,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — National Endowment for the Arts Chairwoman Jane Chu has approved more than $30 million in grants as part of the NEA’s first major funding announcement for fiscal year 2017. Included in this announcement is a Challenge America grant of $10,000 to the South Orange Performing Arts Center for presenting a series of world music artists in 2017, according to a recent press release. The Challenge America category supports primarily small and mid-sized organizations for projects that extend the reach of the arts to underserved populations — those whose opportunities to experience the arts are limited by geography, ethnicity, economics or disability.

“The arts are for all of us and, by supporting organizations such as the South Orange Performing Arts Center, the National Endowment for the Arts is providing more opportunities for the public to engage with the arts,” Chu said in the release. “Whether in a theater, a town square, a museum or a hospital, the arts are everywhere and make our lives richer.”

“We are honored to receive the support of the NEA,” SOPAC Executive Director Mark Packer said in the release. “This grant will allow us to move forward in presenting superb artists from around the world, and will be a base for building audiences that reflect the rich diversity of New Jersey citizens. We hope this will impact our community positively by enhancing global and cultural understanding.”

Four or more main stage concerts featuring world music artists will be presented at SOPAC in 2017. The first artist, Vinicius Cantuaria from Brazil, will perform the music of the renowned composer Antonio Carlos Jobim on March 24 at 8 p.m. Cantuaria, who is a singer, guitarist, composer and percussionist, will pay homage to the great Jobim with songs and rhythms that range from Bossa Nova to jazz. Many of Jobim’s songs have become standards, including “The Girl from Ipanema” and “Desafinado.”

The remainder of the world music series at SOPAC is under consideration and will be announced as artists are booked. For more information about SOPAC’s programs, visit SOPACnow.org. To purchase tickets for Cantuaria’s performance, call the box office at 973-313-2787.