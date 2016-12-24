NJ administrators receive Berkeley College award

NEWARK, NJ — Berkeley College recently recognized Patricia Okorodudu, second from right, of South Orange and Melissa Peralta, second from left, of North Bergen, both Berkeley College financial aid administrators at the Newark campus, with the 2016 Associate of the Year Award in Adaptability. The award recognizes individuals who continue to thrive through change. With them are board Chairman Kevin Luing, left, and Vice Chairman Randy Luing.