​SOMA community comes together for Luminary Project​

SOUTH ORANGE / MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The South Orange-Maplewood Community Coalition on Race recently announced that more than 500 homes participated in this year’s Luminary Project in observance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Each year, the Coalition on Race provides luminary kits with votive candles to residents for a small donation. The goal is to light the two towns with outdoor luminaries as a sign of peace and solidarity with King’s vision. Images of residents’ luminary kits were posted across Facebook and on Instagram after 5 p.m. on the evening of Jan. 16 with the hashtag “#SOMALuminaries.” The Community Coalition on Race thanks everyone for participating this year and sharing their beautiful luminaries on social media for the world to see.

More than $5,000 was collected from donations for the luminary kits, ​which ​allows ​the coalition​ to work toward inclusiveness and integration in all aspects of community life and to model pro-integrative strategies to towns across the country.

To learn more about the Community Coalition on Race, visit www.twotowns.org.