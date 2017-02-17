SHU hosts program on pope’s diplomacy

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Dean Andrea Bartoli and the faculty of the School of Diplomacy and International Relations of Seton Hall University invite the public to attend a lecture and celebration titled “Pope Francis’ Diplomacy” on Ash Wednesday, March 1, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in the Chancellor’s Suite, University Center, 400 South Orange Ave. in South Orange.

The most Rev. Bernardito C. Auza, Apostolic nuncio and permanent observer of the Holy See to the United Nations, will offer his experience as a Vatican diplomat and comment on the diplomatic priorities of Pope Francis. This event, cosponsored by the Immaculate Conception Seminary School of Theology, is a prime opportunity for community members to engage with the Apostolic nuncio to the United Nations and the new leader of the Newark Archdiocese, Joseph William Cardinal Tobin. The event will explore the role of the long tradition of Vatican’s diplomatic efforts around the world and its effect in the modern world in the spirit of Pope Francis.

The public is welcome but space is limited, so RSVP to maryjohnbosco.amakwe@shu.edu.