UPDATED: Spring 2017 egg hunt in Maplewood

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — It’s time to kick off the spring season with Maplewood Township’s annual egg hunt rescheduled due to inclement weather to Saturday, April 8, from noon to 2 p.m. in Memorial Park with music, snacks and prizes.

Bring your baskets, friends and neighbors, and hop on down to enjoy some free family fun. For more information, call the Maplewood Recreation Department at 973-762-8120.