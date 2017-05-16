Triplets graduate together at Seton Hall

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Leo, Anthony and Adrianna Bertoldi graduated from Seton Hall University — together.

On May 15 at the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, Seton Hall University graduated 1,465 candidates with bachelor’s degrees and 1,116 with master’s and doctorate degrees. Founded in 1856, the undergraduate Class of 2017, with 1,465 students, is the largest in the modern history of Seton Hall and the commencement marked the university surpassing 100,000 living alumni.

Among those historic numbers are the Bertoldi triplets, Leo, Anthony and Adrianna from Roseland. The trio share in that history and some of their own, as they represent the only known triplets to graduate together at Seton Hall and the first generation in their family to graduate from college.

Interestingly enough, the triplets’ decision to attend Seton Hall was made somewhat independently.

“I actually didn’t know my brothers applied to Seton Hall until I got my acceptance letter in the mail,” Adrianna Bertoldi, who majored in nursing, said. “They asked if their letters came and then told me they also applied, but later than I did. It just so happened Seton Hall had great programs for all of our majors, so it was an easy choice to make.

“To be honest, I wanted to go to school out of state,” she continued. “But when I visited the Seton Hall campus, there was just something about it that made me feel at home more than any other university I visited. I also knew I could excel here as a nursing student, which was a large factor in deciding on where to attend.”

For Anthony Bertoldi, a business administration major with a dual concentration in sort management and marketing, academic structure and opportunity played a large role in his decision to attend.

“I liked how Seton Hall had their sport management program in the business school,” he said. “Also, the proximity to New York City and the opportunity for internships in the area was unprecedented.”

Leo Bertoldi, the oldest of the trio by a few minutes, was a history major with a minor in political science and, when asked what drew him to the university, he said: “Seton Hall gave me the most money in scholarships. The campus is also small which I love and is beautiful, especially in the spring.”