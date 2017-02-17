Donate food to the Holy Spirit Food Pantry

VERONA, NJ — The Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit’s Loaves & Fishes Committee collects food for the Holy Spirit Food Pantry. Recently several people asked for a shopping list of needed items, so here is an updated list.

In general, the food pantry can use just about anything — except canned veggies or beans. At the January food pantry event, organizers even ran out of pasta!

Most needed items are: coffee; laundry detergent, though no huge jugs please; cleaning products; personal care items, such as toothpaste, toothbrushes, shampoo, body soap, deodorant, shaving cream and razors; baby wipes; peanut butter; and jelly.

Additionally needed items are: cereal, tuna, mayonnaise, pasta, canned fruit, canned milk, dry dog and cat food, rice, crackers, granola bars, facial tissues, macaroni and cheese, snack packs, pudding, fruit cups, pasta sauce and canned tomatoes.

The Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit is located at 36 Gould St. in Verona. For more information, call 973-239-2850 or visit www.holyspiritverona.org.