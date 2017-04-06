Holy Week and Easter in Verona

VERONA, NJ — The Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit recently announced its Holy Week and Easter schedule. Everyone is invited to any and all services, which are as follows:

Palm Sunday, April 9, at 10 a.m. with the palm procession, children’s Eucharist and reading of “The Passion”;

Maundy Thursday, April 13, at 7:30 p.m., with the final Eucharist with foot washing and Night Watch;

Good Friday, April 14, with a morning service at 7 a.m., a children’s Stations of the Cross at 10 a.m., the main church remaining open for private reflection from noon to 3 p.m., and a solemn contemporary worship at 7:30 p.m.;

Holy Saturday, April 15, at 7:30 p.m. with the Easter vigil at which participants will light new fire and celebrate the first Eucharist of Easter;

Easter Sunday, April 16, beginning at 10 a.m. with services, praise and an egg hunt; and

Flowering The Cross on Sunday, April 23, at 10 a.m. with a Eucharist with the choir while decorating a barren cross with fresh flowers.

Additional information can be found at www.holyspiritverona.org.