Holy Week and Easter in Verona

VERONA, NJ — The Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit recently announced its Holy Week and Easter schedule. Everyone is invited to any and all services, which are as follows:

  • Palm Sunday, April 9, at 10 a.m. with the palm procession, children’s Eucharist and reading of “The Passion”;
  • Maundy Thursday, April 13, at 7:30 p.m., with the final Eucharist with foot washing and Night Watch;
  • Good Friday, April 14, with a morning service at 7 a.m., a children’s Stations of the Cross at 10 a.m., the main church remaining open for private reflection from noon to 3 p.m., and a solemn contemporary worship at 7:30 p.m.;
  • Holy Saturday, April 15, at 7:30 p.m. with the Easter vigil at which participants will light new fire and celebrate the first Eucharist of Easter;
  • Easter Sunday, April 16, beginning at 10 a.m. with services, praise and an egg hunt; and
  • Flowering The Cross on Sunday, April 23, at 10 a.m. with a Eucharist with the choir while decorating a barren cross with fresh flowers.

Additional information can be found at www.holyspiritverona.org.

