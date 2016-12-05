UNICO offers scholarships

ORANGE / WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Orange/West Orange Chapter of UNICO offers several scholarships to those pursuing higher education. For more information on the following scholarship opportunities, contact O/WO UNICO scholarship director Frank V. Gonnella at fvgonnella@gmail.com.

Sgt. John Basilone Memorial Graduate Scholarship: UNICO will grant up to a maximum of $6,000, paid out at $1,500 per year, for a graduate scholarship. The awardee must be initiating graduate study full-time at an accredited university in the United States. Candidates must be United States citizens of Italian heritage.

Dr. Benjamin Cottone Memorial Scholarship: UNICO will grant a $5,000 scholarship, paid on award, to a student pursuing graduate education at an accredited medical school in the United States. Candidates must be United States citizens of Italian heritage.

Bernard and Carolyn Torraco Memorial Nursing Scholarships: UNICO will provide grants valued at $2,500 each, paid on award, to students attending accredited pre-licensure or graduate nursing programs in the United States. Preference is given to applicants demonstrating financial need. Candidates must be United States citizens, though the program is open to nursing students of all ethnicities.

Major Don S. Gentile Scholarship, Alphonse A. Miele Scholarship, William C. Davini Scholarship and Theodore Mazza Scholarship: UNICO will grant four scholarships valued at $6,000 each to high school seniors who will be attending full-time an accredited college or university in the United States; this grant is paid out at $1,500 per school year for a maximum of four years. Candidates must be United States citizens of Italian heritage.

DiMattio Celli Family Study Abroad Scholarship: UNICO will grant two scholarships, valued at $1,250 each, for study in Italy. Candidates must be currently enrolled, full-time students at an accredited college or university in the United States. The study abroad program they choose must be eligible for credit by the student’s college or university. Candidates must be United States citizens of Italian heritage.

Ella T. Grasso Literary Scholarship: UNICO will provide two literary scholarships, valued at $1,000 each. Application to this program is open to matriculated college students. Terms of submission require the candidate to present, in writing, an original short story or essay celebrating their Italian heritage.

Guglielmo Marconi Engineering Scholarship: UNICO will grant a scholarship valued at $1,250, paid on award, to a sophomore, junior or senior student enrolled full-time in an accredited college or university in the United States and who is majoring in engineering. Candidates must be United States citizens of Italian heritage.

Robert J. Tarte Scholarship for Italian Students: UNICO will provide a scholarship valued at $1,000 to a student pursuing Italian studies and enrolled full-time in an accredited college or university in the United States. Candidates must be United States citizens, though the program is open to students of all ethnicities.

Ralph J. Torraco Scholarship: UNICO will grant two scholarships valued at $2,500 each to students enrolled full-time in an accredited college or university in the United States. Candidates must be United States citizens, though the program is open to students of all ethnicities.

Louise Torraco Memorial Scholarship for Science: UNICO will grant two scholarships valued at $2,500 each to students studying physical sciences or life sciences and enrolled full-time in an accredited college or university in the United States. Candidates must be United States citizens, though the program is open to students of all ethnicities.

Ralph J. Torraco Fine Arts Scholarship: UNICO will grant two scholarships valued at $2,500 each to students studying fine arts and enrolled full-time in an accredited college or university in the United States. Candidates must be United States citizens, though the program is open to students of all ethnicities.

Maria and Paolo Alessio Southern Italy Scholarship: UNICO will provide a scholarship valued at $1,000 to a student enrolled full-time in an accredited college or university in the United States. An applicant must be a United States citizen of southern Italian heritage, specifically the regions of Abruzzo, Basilicata, Campania, Calabria, Latium, Molise, Puglia, Sardinia and Sicilia.