Shabbat House opens in West Orange

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Shabbat House is a brand-new project that works to unite all Jews to celebrate and enjoy Shabbat together. The Shabbat House building has only recently been completed on 664 Eagle Rock Ave. in West Orange. All are invited to participate in its dedication event, or chanukat habayit, which will take place on Thursday, Dec. 29, at 6 p.m.

This event will include the lighting of a 9-foot menorah, live music, fantastic spine-tingling entertainment for children and adults, delicious refreshments and children’s activities including a balloon menorah.

For more information, call 973-901-2266 and visit www.shabbathouse.org.