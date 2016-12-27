WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange Health Department will sponsor two free rabies vaccination clinics for dogs and cats in January 2017. The first clinic will be Saturday, Jan. 7, from 10 a.m. to noon at the West Orange Department of Public Works, 25 Lakeside Ave. in West Orange. The second will be Wednesday, Jan. 11, from 3 to 4 p.m. at Fire House No. 4, 280 Pleasant Valley Way in West Orange.

Dogs and Cats must have their rabies vaccination updated if it expires prior to Nov. 1, 2017. Check the application renewal form to see the rabies expiration date on file. First-time vaccinations will provide immunity for one year beginning 30 days after the vaccination. All other animals will receive immunity for three years. Puppies and kittens must be at least 4 months old. A licensed veterinarian will administer the vaccine. All dogs must be leashed and all cats in carriers. Animal licenses will be sold at both clinics. Bring the renewal application with you.

For more information, call 973-325-4121.