Become a volunteer docent at the Turtle Back Zoo

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Essex County Turtle Back Zoo is recruiting volunteers for the 2017 Docent Class. Docents are volunteer educators who give educational talks, act as tour guides and are stationed throughout the Zoo to provide information to visitors about the Zoo and its animal collection. This is a highly selective volunteer position and training is required.

New docents must be at least 18 years old and complete a seven-day course instructed by experienced TBZ staff. Training will begin Sunday, Feb. 12, and continue Sundays through the end of March. There is a non-refundable fee that covers training materials and handouts. The application for the class can be accessed at http://turtlebackzoo.com/docent-volunteers/.

If interested, please contact the zoo’s volunteer coordinator at tbzdocents@yahoo.com or call 973-731-5800, ext. 306, for more information.