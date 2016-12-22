WOHS cheerleaders join the battle against cancer

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Cycle for Survival recently announced that, under the guidance of Olivia Del Spina, the West Orange High School cheerleaders will join the battle and act as ambassadors at the Memorial Sloan Kettering cancer charity event on Saturday, Feb. 4, during the afternoon session. Equinox Fitness on River Road in Summit will host this indoor spinning event to raise funds for rare cancer research.

Cycle for Survival was founded by Livingston native Jennifer Goodman Linn, now deceased, and her young husband, when Jen was going through treatment. Now, in its 11th year, more than $110 million has been raised for treatments, trials and hope for survivors and their families; 100 percent of all donations go directly to the hospital laboratory and all findings are shared by the oncologists and scientists with all major U.S. cancer hubs.

More than 30,000 participants are expected to ride in 16 cities in 2017. For more information, visit www.cycleforsurvial.org.