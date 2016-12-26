Learn about the West Orange Police Department

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange Police Community Services Unit will host the Citizen’s Public Safety Academy, an eight-week course, starting March 14, to be held each Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. Interact with WOPD personnel while learning what services they provide and how you can improve safety in our community. To participate, you must be a West Orange resident and 21 or older.

The purpose of this academy is to foster better communication between citizens and the West Orange Police and Fire departments through education. The goal for the academy is to establish a better understanding of the practices and procedures of the West Orange Police Department and to create a partnership with the community it serves as well as the services provided by the West Orange Fire Department. All academy graduates are encouraged to share their experience and knowledge they receive with other citizens as the opportunity arises.

The academy will consist of eight weeks of classes held Tuesday evenings at 6 p.m. Each class will be two hours in length and will cover all aspects of policing, fire and emergency medical services operations as it pertains to West Orange. Graduation day will be May 2. Classes will consist of lectures, hands-on activities and demonstrations taught by the West Orange Police and Fire departments as well as outside agencies.

Any West Orange resident 21 years old or older with a desire to learn more about the town’s emergency services and strengthen communication between our citizens and the West Orange Police and Fire departments is encouraged to apply. Due to the nature of material being covered, each applicant will be required to pass a criminal background investigation prior to acceptance. Class size will be limited to 25 students.

Residents will be able to obtain an application from the West Orange Police Department Community Services Unit at the P/O Timothy C. Groves Watchung Heights Substation, 92 Washington St. in West Orange, or by contacting Sgt. Patrick Matullo at 973-325-4038 or pmatullo@wopd.org. Applications must be turned in by Monday, Jan. 2. You will be notified of your acceptance to the academy.