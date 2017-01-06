Achievement awards distributed at Green Hill staff holiday party

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — As has become an annual tradition at Green Hill, staff achievement awards were distributed at the Green Hill staff holiday party. Executive Director Toni Lynn Davis awarded Erica Dickenson for her 25 years of service, Diane Labert for 35 years of service, Ingride Soberts for 30 years of service and Barbara Heins for 35 years of service to Green Hill. Green Hill proudly boasts the longevity of its staff members providing extraordinary continuity of care for its residents.

Photos Courtesy of Amy Simon