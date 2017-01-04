West Orange High School woodworking classes design toys for children

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Mayor Robert Parisi revisited one of his favorite places at West Orange High School — woodshop — to collect 25 handmade wooden toys for township children.

Parisi shook hands with several of the students, who were happy to participate in the three-week project. Cars, helicopters, trains and more with working parts were prepared to give out to local children through the Mayor’s Sunshine Fund.

“I loved woodworking when I was at West Orange High School,” Parisi said in a press release. “I still love to work around my house.”

“It was great making the toys knowing they were for an important cause,” student Roberto Rivera said.