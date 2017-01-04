West Orange High School woodworking classes design toys for children

Mayor Robert Parisi, West Orange High School students and staff show off toys they made.

Photo Courtesy of WOSD From left are woodshop teacher Max Grossman, technology supervisor Ryan DelGuercio, Jose Arreaza, Justin Walker, Stefan Baptiste, Mayor Robert Parisi, Roberto Rivera, Myles White and Principal Hayden Moore.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Mayor Robert Parisi revisited one of his favorite places at West Orange High School — woodshop — to collect 25 handmade wooden toys for township children.

Parisi shook hands with several of the students, who were happy to participate in the three-week project. Cars, helicopters, trains and more with working parts were prepared to give out to local children through the Mayor’s Sunshine Fund.

“I loved woodworking when I was at West Orange High School,” Parisi said in a press release. “I still love to work around my house.”

“It was great making the toys knowing they were for an important cause,” student Roberto Rivera said.

