DOI hosts annual Pet Parade before holidays

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Daughters of Israel’s 10th annual Pet Parade took place Dec. 11, 2016. Volunteers and their pet pooches came out to bring some pre-holiday cheer to the residents.

Photos Courtesy of Renee Glick

  

