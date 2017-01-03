Share on Facebook Follow on Facebook Add to Google+ Connect on Linked in Subscribe by Email Print This Post This slideshow requires JavaScript. WEST ORANGE, NJ — Daughters of Israel’s 10th annual Pet Parade took place Dec. 11, 2016. Volunteers and their pet pooches came out to bring some pre-holiday cheer to the residents. Photos Courtesy of Renee Glick Daughters of Israel DOI hosts annual Pet Parade before holidays added by Editor on January 3, 2017View all posts by Editor → Or contact the author at :essexcty@thelocalsource.com