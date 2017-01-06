American Heart Association delivers CPR kit to WOHS

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — A brand new CPR/AED, or automated external defibrillator, instructional kit valued at $649 was delivered to to West Orange High School by the American Heart Association on Dec. 21.

Katie Kinney, CPR schools manager for the AHA, contacted health and district physical education supervisor Kevin Alvine in October to offer the free kit for the 12th-grade CPR program. The kit was donated by ADP, located in Roseland.

Ten to 20 students can utilize the training at the same time. The kit contains one wheeled classroom carry bag, 10 Mini Anne Plus inflatable manikins, 10 individual carry bags, one hand pump for manikin inflation, five practice-while-watching training DVDs, one facilitator guide, one facilitator binder, 10 AED training simulators, two mesh collection and storage bags, 10 replacement airways, 10 replacement face masks and 50 manikin wipes.

To date, only one athlete has needed CPR at West Orange High School. In the late 1990s, former athletic trainer Ozzie Diaz was required to perform CPR on a baseball player from Clifford Scott who was struck by lightning in centerfield. The efforts of Diaz and a WOHS parent saved the player’s life.

“I am always appreciative to the many outside organizations wanting to help our students, teachers and our programs,” Alvine said in a press release. “This is a life-saving donation from the AHA and ADP that will continue to prepare the students with the valuable lifesaving skills that they acquire to possibly help others in our school, in their families and in the community. It is my privilege and honor to help provide our students and teachers with whatever they need to make our program one of the best.”

Photos Courtesy of Buzz1441