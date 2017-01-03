Register for kindergarten 2017-2018 in West Orange

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Kindergarten registration for the 2017-2018 school year will begin Feb. 13. Resident children born on or before Oct. 1, 2012, are eligible to be registered. There are no exceptions.

To be eligible for kindergarten, a child must be 5 years of age on or before Oct. 1, 2017. West Orange residents must call the Registration Office at 973-669-5400, ext. 20505, 20506, 20507, 20508 or 20517, to schedule an appointment. Registration forms must be completed before attending your appointment.

The registration forms can be downloaded by going to www.woboe.org and selecting the “For Parents” tab and clicking on the “New Student Forms,” or can be picked up at the West Orange Board of Education located at 179 Eagle Rock Ave.

The parent or guardian must register their kindergarten child at the West Orange Board of Education in order to attend school in September 2017.