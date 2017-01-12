Levenson Foundation gives $50K to JFS MetroWest

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Eta and Mark Levenson of West Orange recently made a $50,000 gift to Jewish Family Service of MetroWest from the Eric Eliezer Levenson Foundation For Hope in memory of their son, Eric Levenson.

Part of their gift will be used to dedicate a treatment room at the JFS Florham Park office in Eric’s name. The remainder will be an endowment to support annual JFS programming in the MetroWest Jewish community related to the stigma of mental health, including understanding the potential impact of anxiety and depression, and educational programming in the area of suicide prevention. By honoring the memory of their son in this way, the Levenson gift will allow JFS to bring to the public a very important and crucial message about mental health issues that affect so many in the community.

JFS MetroWest provides mental health counseling and support services on a non-discriminatory basis. With a presence in the community since 1861, JFS today delivers an expanding number of programs to increasing numbers of people. For more information, call 973-765-9050 or visit www.jfsmetrowest.org.