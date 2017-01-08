DOI makes delicious latkes

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Daughters of Israel residents in West Orange got into the Hanukkah spirit by frying latkes, a traditional fried patty of potatoes and onions eaten on Hanukkah. But the residents made their latkes with a gourmet twist; executive chef Scott Chapman, along with dietary services Director Matt Krimsky, led an interactive cooking demo. Residents sampled Chapman’s potato and zucchini latkes, served with dollops of sour cream and applesauce, and also shared their own latke-making tips and variations of the traditional Hanukkah potato pancake.

Photos Courtesy of Renee Glick