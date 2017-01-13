Raise money for Principal’s Scholarship at bowling alley

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange Education Fund presents “Bowling for $cholarship Dollars” on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 8 to 10:30 p.m. at Eagle Rock Bowling Lanes, 424 Eagle Rock Ave. in West Orange. Check-in begins at 7:30 p.m.

Join West Orange High School Principal Hayden Moore for the fourth annual scholarship appeal for the Principal’s Scholarship, to be awarded to eligible WOHS graduating seniors. The event’s entry fee will include bowling shoes, balls and snacks; there will be door prizes and a 50/50 raffle. You must be at least 21 years old to enter. RSVP and purchase your entry by Jan. 17 and you will be receive a fee reduction.

Lanes are limited; lanes hold up to six bowlers. Line up a team or sign up as an individual or couple for a fun and exciting evening.

To see the registration form, visit http://westorange.org/DocumentCenter/View/3071. For more information or to submit your registration, call 973-715-0582 or send an email to anncupo@verizon.net.