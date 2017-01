WEST ORANGE, NJ — J.O.Y. Church of God presents a 20th anniversary black-tie banquet on Friday, Jan. 13, with doors opening at 7 p.m. at Mayfair Farms, 481 Eagle Rock Ave. in West Orange. There will be performances by the Nikeo Music Group and Dave James, featuring Smokie Norful. Bishop Douglas Adams Sr. and his wife, Lisa Adams, will be hosting the event.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.JoyChurchOfGod.org or visit the church’s Facebook page.