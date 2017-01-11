Scholarship contest launches in West Orange

WEST ORANGE, NJ — It takes a village to influence financial disciplines to our teens. Nonprofit organization CORE Spiritual and Wellness, jointly with West Orange Mayor Robert Parisi, Superintendent of Schools Jeffrey Rutzky and school district staff, are committed to supporting parents as they engage their teens to influence reduction in household expenses through the organization’s Financial Discipline Award program.

This contest has prizes for first, second and third places — $500, $300 and $200, respectively — to the teens, ages 13 through a junior in high school, who effects the greatest reduction in monthly recurring bills, such as utility, water, phone, cable and more. Fifty percent of the cash award opens a 529 college account or adds to an existing account. The deadline for FDA is Jan. 31.

The organization is also offering three Financial Readiness Academic Scholarships, at $2,500, $1,500 and $1,000, to the graduating senior who demonstrates strong financial readiness skills preparing them to reduce the debt ratio when they exit college or trade school.

The FRASA application window is April 15 through April 30. Applicants are encouraged to reflect on how they have applied their financial literacy lessons learned.

For additional information and registration, visit https://www.coresswc.org/financial-literacy.html or call 732-595-2673.