Seton Hall Prep to hold annual winter carnival

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Join Seton Hall Prep on Sunday, Jan. 15, for the annual winter carnival featuring games, entertainment, prizes and more. The carnival will run from 1 to 3:30 p.m. at Seton Hall Prep, 120 Northfield Ave. in West Orange.

The event is free for anyone with a developmental or physical disability. Contact Lisa Bellamy at 973-535-1181, ext. 1243, or lbellamy@arcessex.org.

This event is being held in conjunction with The Arc of Essex County; for more information, visit www.arcessex.org.