Road closures due to PSE&G work

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The next phase of the PSE&G underground cable project through West Orange commenced Jan. 11 on Prospect Avenue just north of Mt. Pleasant Avenue.

This phase consists of the installation of an underground duct bank that will house the electric cable. The cable will be placed at a later date. The duct bank will be installed starting about 750 feet north of Mt. Pleasant Avenue and continue to south along Prospect Avenue to Benvenue Avenue near Northfield Avenue. The work will commence at 9 a.m. and continue to 7 p.m. each work day, and it will proceed for several weeks before reaching Benvenue Avenue.

The current plan is for Prospect Avenue to remain open during this work, however, the construction will require lane closures, and traffic through the construction area will proceed on an alternating basis. Motorists are encouraged to find alternate routes around the construction area.