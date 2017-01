WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange Board of Education will meet in 2017 at the West Orange High School Library Media Center, 51 Conforti Ave. in West Orange, at 8 p.m. on Tuesdays, Jan. 23, Feb. 13, March 30, April 17, May 8, June 12, July 17, Aug. 21, Sept. 18, Oct. 16, Nov. 20 and Dec. 18. There is also a meeting scheduled for Jan. 4, 2018.