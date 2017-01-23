Winter Guard competition returns to WOHS

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The 12th annual Mid-Atlantic Indoor Network Winter Guard Competition will be held in the Tarnoff Gymnasium at West Orange High School, 51 Conforti Ave., on Saturday, Jan. 28, from 4 to 9 p.m. West Orange High School will host the event, similar to the Marching Band Invitational held in the fall.

“The guard show will feature over 25 teams from the Tri-State Area,” WOHS music teacher and adviser Erin Lagatic said in a press release. “We are looking forward to hosting again as we are the kickoff show to the competitive season.”

Junior and senior winter guards from across the Tri-State region will perform, including West Milford, Bridgewater-Raritan, Mineola, North and South Plainfield, Wayne Hills, Matawan, Fair Lawn, Pequannock, Roxbury, Ramsey, Ridgewood, Toms River, Morristown and Allentown. West Orange will perform in exhibition as hosts of the event.

Currently, “there are over 30 members of the WOHS Winter Guard and the program is flourishing,” Lagatic said.

Any monies earned from the event will help to fund the West Orange Winter Guard as they compete during the season, which will include competitions in MAIN as well as Winter Guard International.

Tickets for the competition are being sold at the door. The family-friendly event is a great way for children to see how the intricacies of dance, balance, athleticism and coordination are utilized in color guard.

“I am proud of what the students and coaches have accomplished so far and I’m looking forward to seeing them perform and compete,” Lagatic said.

View the tentative schedule here.